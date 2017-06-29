A Nevada man who insisted for 23 years that he didn’t kill a fast-food restaurant manager in Las Vegas is being freed from prison after a California inmate confessed.

Officials said 42-year-old DeMarlo Berry is due for release Friday after a judge threw out his murder conviction in the 1994 slaying and his sentence of life in prison without parole.

One of Berry’s lawyers, John Wendland, says Berry never gave up on proving himself innocent.

Authorities say his break came with the confession of Steven Jackson, who is serving life without parole in California for a separate murder in 1996.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson says Berry’s case was reviewed under a program that looks at cases when new evidence comes to light.