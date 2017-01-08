Nevada rallies from 25 down, beats Lobos with 3-point blitz

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Jordan Caroline hit the game-winning 3 with two seconds left in overtime and Nevada rallied with nine 3-pointers in the closing minutes of regulation for a remarkable 105-104 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack (14-3, 3-1 Mountain West) stormed back from 25 points in the second half and from five points in overtime, with Caroline finishing with a career-high 45 points.

Marcus Marshall added 26 points, with 12 of those coming on four 3-pointers in the final minute of the second half – the final two banking in and the last one tying it with seven seconds left.

Elijah Brown raced the ball up court, but his shot at the buzzer hit off the front of the rim to send it to overtime. Brown also missed an off-balance shot from half court at the end of overtime.

Tim Williams and Brown each had 26 points for New Mexico (9-7, 2-2).

Nevada had seven 3-pointers in the final 1:49.

Midway through the second half the Lobos led 74-49 and were still up 87-68 with 4:27 left before Nevada started hitting 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolf Pack, along with the Lobos, came into the game as half of a four-team conference log jam at 2-1. Nevada maintained a tie for second place with Colorado State behind front-running Boise State.

New Mexico: The loss was the Lobos’ first at home this season and Nevada’s first conference road win of the season.

UP NEXT

Nevada next goes to Wyoming on Saturday. The teams are starting to build a rivalry, with the Wolf Pack sweeping both games last season, but by a combined nine points.

New Mexico next plays at home Tuesday against UNLV. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Rebels first-year coach Marvin Menzies, who coached New Mexico State for eight years and made annual trips to the Pit, compiling a 1-7 record there.