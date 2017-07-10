New complaints keep coming in against Dewey Beach town manager

New complaints continue to harass Dewey Beach’s Town Manager Marc Appelbaum. A former mayor and property owner both wrote formal complaints to town officials detailing inappropriate conduct Appelbaum had with them. Former Mayor Rick Solloway says Appelbaum would often discuss rape and sodomy by analogy during town meetings. Meanwhile, property owner Robert Belmonte says he witnessed Appelbaums mistreatment of town employees during a meeting they had in 2015. The total number of people filing complaints against Appelbaum is now at 17.