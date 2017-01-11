New DE Animal Welfare Director

The Delaware Division of Public Health announced Wednesday the hiring of a new Office of Animal Welfare Director. The DPH tabbed Patricia Blevins to replace Hetti Brown, the original executive director, who resigned in December. Blevins is a former state senator and has nearly 20 years of experience in managing personal and agencies, including nine years as executive director of the Delaware Helpline. In 2012-13, Blevins chaired the state Animal Welfare Task Force. Blevins will take over as director on January 30.