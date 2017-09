A new state record has been set in the Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament with a 46 pound, 8 ounce golden tilefish, which was caught in the Atlantic on August 25 by Tom Schanno of Halethorpe, Maryland. This fish has only been recognized by the tournament since 2010. The deepwater fish was caught in the Baltimore Canyon – and the record catch confirmed by DNREC Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources officer Adam Roark.