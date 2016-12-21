New DelDOT Website Announced

By Tyler Zulli -
DelDOT announced Tuesday a new community driven website known as the Transportation Alternative Program. The TAP website will facilitate the development of non-traditional projects while trying to provide safe and reliable choices for non-car driving users. The website will help build connections to enhance walking and biking as well as add landscaping, lighting and street furniture to local neighborhoods. TAP is aimed to add recreational trails and safe routes to schools, as well as historic preservation and better stormwater connectivity.

