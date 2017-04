DNREC launched a new online tool Monday that will let Delaware landowners find wetlands on their property. The Delaware Freshwater Wetland Toolbox will let landowners scroll through six wetland hot topics, including wetland mapping, identifying wetlands, benefits, tidal versus non-tidal, help wetlands, free gift and contacts. You can use these checklists to find signs of wetlands on your land. To use the new online tool, go to DNREC’s website and click on Delaware Freshwater Wetland Toolbox.