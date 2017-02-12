New England Patriots: 5 Potential Trade Destinations for Jimmy Garoppolo

The New England Patriots will have a big decision to make with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Who are five teams that could trade for the young quarterback?

After winning Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots will have some catching up to do in the offseason. With NFL free agency right around the corner, the Patriots will be preparing to make some tough decisions about free agents on their team.

In addition to making tough decisions about free agents, the Patriots will also have to consider what to do with Jimmy Garoppolo. Due to the success of Tom Brady still, there doesn’t appear to be a need to find his replacement anytime soon. After having one of the best seasons of his career, Brady appears like he still has plenty of good football left in him.

The Patriots selected Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. As the backup to Brady, Garoppolo’s playing time has been limited. However, he did get to make some starts when Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season.

Garoppolo started against the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins in the first two weeks of the season. The Patriots were able to win both games, but Garoppolo was injured against the Dolphins. In the game and a half that Garoppolo played, he looked impressive. Now, he will be a potential trade target of many teams this offseason.

Finding a franchise quarterback in the NFL is difficult. If an organization believes that Garoppolo is that guy, they will likely pay a steep price. Here are five teams that could pursue Garoppolo in a trade this offseason.

5.) Chicago Bears

One team that is in need for a quarterback this offseason is the Chicago Bears. As one of the teams that will likely be targeting a quarterback in the first round, the Bears could look for alternative options.

Many expect the Bears to finally part ways with quarterback Jay Cutler. Last season, Cutler dealt with some injuries, however, he didn’t produce well when he was healthy. Last season, Cutler totaled four touchdown passes and five interceptions in five games. In all likelihood, Cutler will be on his way out, and the Bears will be heading in a new direction.

When Cutler was out for a majority of the season, Matt Barkley filled in as the starting quarterback. He was able to play quite a bit, but his results weren’t very good. In seven games, Cutler totaled eight touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. The turnovers by Barkley were certainly his downfall.

Now, the Bears will be looking to find a quarterback that will likely be ready to start in Week 1. With the draft process still a little ways away, it’s hard to say if any of the top quarterback prospects will be ready right away. Head coach John Fox is trying to turn the franchise around, and Garoppolo could be the answer for them.

4.) Buffalo Bills

One team that is poised for an interesting offseason is the Buffalo Bills. After the late-season firing of head coach Rex Ryan, it’s clear that changes are coming in Buffalo. One of the possible reasons for the firing of Ryan was because of his desire to have Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback.

Under Ryan, the Bills were pretty successful. They were by no means a great team, however, they were respectable. With Ryan gone, the Bills that very well could mean that Taylor will also be leaving Buffalo. As a starting quarterback, Taylor was pretty good for the Bills. In 2015, he was able to total 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Last season, Taylor also played pretty well, as he totaled 17 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Both seasons, he was able to total over 500 rushing yards, as he is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

It will be very interesting to see if the Patriots are willing to deal Garoppolo within the division or even the conference. If the Patriots are hesitant to trade Garoppolo within their own division or conference, this could be an indication that they do believe he can succeed. If they are willing to trade him to a team in the conference or the division, it might mean they don’t think he will succeed.

3.) New York Jets

One of the teams with the worst quarterback situations in the NFL is the New York Jets. The Patriots have certainly benefited from the Jets having poor production from the quarterback position in recent years.

Last season, the Jets re-signed Ryan Fitzpatrick after a solid 2015 season. Fitzpatrick was able to set the franchise record for touchdown passes in a season. However, that success did not carry over in 2016. Fitzpatrick only played a few good games for the Jets in 2016, and that resulted in him being benched.

The first quarterback that was given a chance was Geno Smith. Unfortunately for Smith, his chance didn’t last long, as he tore his ACL against the Baltimore Ravens. After Smith went down, it was once again Fitzpatrick under center. Then, the struggles of Fitzpatrick resulted in the Jets giving Bryce Petty a shot. Petty was a developmental pick of the Jets, and it doesn’t appear that he is ready to be a starter. Also, the Jets still have second round pick Christian Hackenberg on the roster. Hackenberg didn’t play at all for the Jets in 2016, and his potential in the NFL is an unknown.

As you can see, the Jets’ quarterback situation is a mess. While a trade between the two rivals might seem unlikely, it wouldn’t be the first time.

2.) San Francisco 49ers

One team that could pursue Garoppolo in the NFC is the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers really struggled in 2016, and they have gutted their front office and coaching staff. Now, Kyle Shanahan will be taking over as the head coach of the 49ers. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. He received a lot of credit for helping Matt Ryan have an excellent season.

Last season, the 49ers used Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert as their starting quarterbacks. Neither were able to find success last season, as shown by the 49ers having one of the worst records in the NFL. If you aren’t getting good production from the quarterback position, it is hard to win in the NFL.

With Shanahan as the coach, the 49ers will be trying to find themselves a franchise quarterback. Unlike having Ryan as his quarterback, Shanahan could find out that it is challenging to find a franchise quarterback. With needs on the defensive side of the ball as well, the 49ers might try to take the best player available in the NFL Draft.

Depending on the asking price of Garoppolo, the 49ers might find the price to be too steep. With a need for talent in many areas, the 49ers might be unwilling to part with multiple draft picks.

1.) Cleveland Browns

The top option for Garoppolo would be the Cleveland Browns. They have already expressed interest in him, and it makes a lot of sense considering their issues at the quarterback position. Due to the Browns having multiple first round picks, they can address some issues on the defensive side of the ball. With the other first round pick, they can possibly acquire Garoppolo.

Last season, the Browns really lacked production from the quarterback position. They took a shot on Robert Griffin III, however, injuries resulted in him barely playing last season. When he was on the field, Griffin was unable to find the success from his early days in Washington.

The Browns did draft Cody Kessler in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Despite Kessler playing decent, the Browns don’t appear to be interested in using him as their starter next season. The Browns have frequently tried to either draft or sign a quarterback that could be their franchise quarterback. However, they have been unsuccessful in doing so.

Despite Garoppolo being somewhat of an unknown, the Browns would certainly be taking a chance on him. However, it appears likely that they will be trying to acquire a quarterback this offseason. If they believe Garoppolo is better than one of the projected, they will likely pursue him.

