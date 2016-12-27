The New England Patriots already have a first-round bye locked up, but they are seeking more. Head coach Bill Belichick is going to try to get home-field advantage.

In Week 17, the New England Patriots will be attempting to wrap up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Last season, the Patriots didn’t have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and they had their season ended in Denver.

Despite having a lot to play for, Bill Belichick was asked if he would rest players against the Miami Dolphins. Belichick seemed to be shocked by the question and didn’t really understand it.

“Look, I don’t really understand that question,” Belichick said with a bit of an edge via ESPN.com. “I don’t even know how many starters we have. … This isn’t like a preseason game where you have 75 guys on your roster. This is a regular-season game. So I don’t really understand that whole line of questioning.”

“I’m not saying I’m a great mathematician or anything, but the numbers just don’t add up for that type of conversation,” he said. “So there is no point in getting involved in it.”

Belichick somewhat rested key players against the New York Jets last week without admitting it. If it was a playoff game, both Matthew Slater and Dont’a Hightower would have likely been in. With plenty to play for, expect the Patriots with most of their normal starters playing normal minutes.

It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins treat the game on Sunday afternoon. Like the Patriots, the Dolphins have clinched a spot in the postseason. With a need for a win, expect that Patriots to come out firing as always against the Dolphins.

