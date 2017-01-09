New England Patriots: Foreshadowing NFL MVP Voting

It was an outstanding season for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. However, does a recent All-Pro vote foreshadow him not winning the MVP award?

After being suspended for the first four games of the season, few players have been better this season than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Since Week 5, Brady has been on a mission, and that mission has resulted in him being an MVP candidate.

This season, Brady has totaled an 11-1 record, 28 passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. The touchdown to interceptions ratio is a new league record. The previous record was set by Nick Foles a few years ago, as he totaled 27 passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

Despite the great season by Brady, the Associated Press recently had Matt Ryan as their first-team All-Pro quarterback. As many of these writers will be the ones voting for the MVP award, it could be an indication that Ryan will be walking away with the honors.

Even though Brady has been great this season, it is hard to say that Ryan would be undeserving of the award. This season, Ryan has led the Atlanta Falcons to an 11-5 record, and also won the NFC South.

Individually, Ryan has one of the best seasons of his career. In 2016, Ryan totaled 4,944 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. For voters, this season has been one of the most difficult in recent memory.

In addition to Brady and Ryan, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also had a great season. As the Packers won their final six games, Rodgers totaled 15 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in that span. The strong end to his season along with winning the NFC North helped put Rodgers right in the MVP discussion.

For Brady, the AP voting Ryan as their first-team All-Pro quarterback is likely and an indication that he will be the MVP. If not for the four-game suspension, Brady could very well have another MVP under his belt. However, we will have to wait to see who walks about with the MVP this season.

