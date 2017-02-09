New England Patriots: Jets Marshall Believes JJ Watt is Better Player than Brady

Don’t invite Brandon Marshall to any New England Patriots rallies anytime soon.

The talkative New York Jets wide receiver has never been one to hide his opinions, so much so that he has landed an in-season gig as a primary host of Inside the NFL on Showtime.

But while all the talk this past week has been about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after Brady engineered the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history , Marshall wanted everyone to take a step back and breathe. After nearly every media outlet unanimously claimed that Brady was the greatest player to have ever lived, Marshall was quick to point out that that was not the case.

“He’s not the best player ever,” Marshall said. “No.”

Care to elaborate on that one, Brandon?

“We get caught up in that whole discussion, that when a quarterback is playing really well, he’s probably the best in the business, and we think he’s the best player,” Marshall said. “And that’s not true. When I think about player, I think about a guy that I can put at corner, safety, defensive end, a guy that I can put back on punt return, chase down kicks.”

So, if not Brady, than who?

“Man, that’s tough,” Marshall said. “I would put J.J. Watt in that discussion. I would put Reggie White in that discussion. I would put Deion [Sanders] in that discussion. I would put Jerry Rice in that discussion. That would probably be impossible [to say for sure].”

Look, no one is claiming that Brady is the greatest athlete to ever grace the football. To the contrary, his 40-time and combine video would probably make anyone who has never watched a football game laugh out loud in disgust.

But Brady has proven time and time again that the aesthetics and athletic intangibles are not determinants of greatness, they are just merely added pluses. Heart, grit, and unquestioned leadership are what separates good players from great players.

Doing all of those in championship moments on a consistent basis are what separates great players from legendary ones.

Guess which one Brady is?

Don’t ask Brandon though, he hasn’t been in too many of those moments so it might be tough for him to recognize them.

