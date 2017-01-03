New England Patriots Receive Compliment from Steve Smith Sr.

The New England Patriots were recently praised by wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. What did he have to say about the Patriots?

It was another very successful regular season for the New England Patriots. With a 14-2 record, the Patriots were the best team in the AFC, and they secured home-field advantage with a win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

One of the signature wins for the Patriots this season was at home against the Baltimore Ravens. In recent years, the Ravens have been a thorn in the side of the Patriots. Their physical defense has caused problems for the Patriots in the past. However, New England was able to get a win this season.

Due to a few blunders on special teams, the game against the Ravens was much closer than it should have been. Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. recently praised the Patriots for their extreme preparation for games.

“I hate to admit it, but the New England Patriots staff seems to have it all together, scouting department, they know what you’re doing,” Smith said on the show via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “Nothing is more defeating to a wide receiver [than] when you’re lined up and the corners and linebackers are saying ‘Watch the dagger route! Watch the dagger route!’ … You’re like ‘they know the plays.’

“So you’re running the route and going, ‘Joe [Flacco], you better not throw this ball!’ They do a great job. Their scouting department does a great job keeping you on your toes, and they take away your bread-and-butter plays.”

Against the Ravens, the Patriots did a very good job containing Smith in an important game. In the loss, Smith was only able to total 57 receiving yards and four catches. Furthermore, a lot of the Patriots’ success has to go to the defense this season. This is a unit that has really improved over the course of the season, and they are hitting their stride heading into the postseason.

With a bye week to start the playoffs, the Patriots are able to rest up before they find out who their opponent will be next weekend. Finally, they are surely working on improving what they can control about their own team.

