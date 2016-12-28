New England Patriots, Tom Brady Focused on Home-Field Advantage

The New England Patriots will be playing the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. For the Patriots, a win locks up the No.1 seed in the AFC.

It has been an outstanding 2016 season for the New England Patriots. With just two losses on the season, the Patriots have been the team to beat in the AFC all season long. On Sunday, they will be attempting to go 14-2 on the season.

Even though they have clinched a playoff spot, the Patriots still have a lot to play for. Last season, the Patriots didn’t have home-field throughout the playoffs, and it ended up costing them in Denver.

For Tom Brady and the Patriots, they will be laser focused on beating the Dolphins on Sunday.

“We got on [the] airplane and said, ‘Look, we’re finishing strong. We’re putting the pedal to the metal.’ Last year we didn’t finish strong and we didn’t’ like the way that things ended,” Brady relayed via ESPN.com. “We need to keep playing well down the stretch. We’ve got to try to finish strong through next week.”

“Everybody wants to be prepared to go out there and finish the season as strong as ever,” he said Monday night during his Westwood One Radio interview via ESPN.com.

Playing on the road hasn’t been an issue for the Patriots this season. They are currently 7-0 and will be big favorites on Sunday against the Dolphins. As the Patriots attempt to get home-field advantage, Brady will also be going for the MVP award.

Considering Brady was suspended the first four games of the season, having him in the MVP race is shocking. At 39-years-old, Brady isn’t missing a beat this season. On Sunday, expect to see him lead the Patriots to their eighth win on the road this season, and home-field throughout the playoffs.

