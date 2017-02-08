New England Patriots: Top Five Free Agents Patriots Must Resign This Offseason

Now that the dust has settled on the 2016 New England Patriots season, the team enters the 2017 free agency period with a myriad of question marks regarding their roster.

Who are the going to keep around? Who will they let walk? Which players are most important to their success next season?

Let’s take a look at the top impending free agents that the Patriots should absolutely resign to give them the best chance at repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Here we go!

#1. Dont’a Hightower, LB

An absolute no brainer and one that should get done one way or another. The Patriots will almost certainly franchise Hightower to get the ball rolling on a contract extension with the talented linebacker, whose versatility and leadership have been hallmarks of his time with the Patriots.

Coming out of the University of Alabama, Hightower was a first round draft pick of the Patriots back in 2012 and has made an impact since his first game, recovering a fumble for a touchdown on opening day in the 2012 season against the Tennessee Titans.

Since then, he’s been a part of two Super Bowl championships and has played pivotal roles in both of them, tackling Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch at the one-yard line late in the fourth quarter to set up Malcolm Butler‘s interception one play later in Super Bowl XLIX, and just this past Sunday strip sacked Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to set up New England’s second touchdown of the game and to keep their comeback hopes alive.

Hightower is expected to command a high value. He reportedly turned down a $10 million per year extension earlier this season and talks between him and the club have been non existent since. Still, Hightower has expressed interest in staying in New England and the Patriots would be wise to keep their defensive captain. Expect for him to resign.

#2 Malcolm Butler, CB

This one isn’t as ‘mission critical’ as Hightower, specifically because Butler is a restricted free agent. The Patriots have extensive leverage when negotiating with Butler, knowing that if he does decide to sign with another team, they’ll be able to put a high draft pick as compensation (likely either a first or second round tender).

There is no denying Butler is a fan favorite. His interception in Super Bowl XLIX two years ago forever sealed his legacy in Boston sports lore, and he turned his fame from that pick into a solid career as a number one corner, often drawing opponent’s other top wide receivers.

But head coach Bill Belichick has always had a constant revolving door at the cornerback position and has been reluctant to pay top dollar for the position in the past, including letting Darrelle Revis walk back to the New York Jets when they wouldn’t match his top contract.

Butler, however, likely won’t command top-corner money, despite his recent All-Pro selection. If Butler is willing to accept middle-to-high tear corner money, expect him to be back in Foxborough next season.

#3 Logan Ryan, CB

Ryan might have a more solid case of getting paid top dollar over Butler, as he came on in the second half of the season and performed admirably as the Patriots top corner. His two interception performance in the divisional round game against the Houston Texans was key to helping the Patriots advance to the AFC Championship game and he drew the difficult assignment of shutting down WR DeAndre Hopkins.

The one thing working against Ryan being resigned to the Patriots is, for the first time in a long time, depth. New England is unusually deep at the cornerback position, with backups Eric Rowe, Jordan Richards, and Jonathan Jones al poised to step up in 2017. If Ryan demands a high dollar amount, which he is expected to, it won’t be surprising to see him find greener pastures next season.

#4 Alan Branch, DT

Bill Belichick has always valued stalwart interior defensive linemen. He did so by resigning Vince Wilfork in 2009 and again two years ago in drafting his replacement in Malcolm Brown, who turned in an excellent 2016 campaign.

But much of Brown’s success is also owed to Branch, who was one of the best run stoppers the Patriots had last season. Often taking on multiple double teams, his size and power often freed up gaps to allow Brown and defensive ends Trey Flowers and Jabaal Sheard to penetrate runs in the backfield.

While Branch will turn 33 at the end of next season, he has showed that he has plenty left in the tank. If he is willing to take a discount to return to the Patriots, he has an excellent chance at returning to New England next season on a short term deal.

#5 Duron Harmon, FS

Can you guess how this free agency period might work out for the Patriots?

Secondary is the name of the game here and the reason being is that their secondary played a pivotal role in their success this season as the league’s number one scoring defense. Harmon was always the third safety behind Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, but he was exceptional in taking away a third of the field in Cover 3 situations.

Harmon is not likely to command top dollar due to his snap count, but one thing that could preclude the Patriots from resigning him is a team desperate for a safety that will pay him far more than his value. As tight end, and another impending free agent, Martellus Bennett said after the Super Bowl, “they overpay Super Bowl champions.”

If that is the case with Harmon, expect the Patriots to let him walk.

