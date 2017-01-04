New England Patriots: Ty Law Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law has been named a finalist for the 2017 Hall of Fame class.

It was certainly a great career for former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law. Now, he will have a chance to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Among the other finalists are, Morten Andersen, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner.

It is certainly a talented group of finalists, and Law will be trying to earn his spot in Canton. Law played 15 seasons in the NFL, 10 of which were with the Patriots. If he was to make the Hall of Fame, he would surely be going in as a member of the Patriots.

As a member of a few Super Bowl winning teams, Law has the team success of the Patriots in his favor as he attempts to make the Hall of Fame. Individually, Law has some great accolades, as he was selected to five Pro Bowls.

In 10 seasons with the Patriots, Law totaled 36 interceptions and six defensive touchdowns. His ability to make plays on the defensive side of the ball were key for the Patriots in the beginning of the success in the early 2000s.

Arguably Law’s best season with the Patriots came in 1998, as he was able to total nine interceptions that season. However, in 2005 with the New York Jets, Law was able to set a new career-high in interceptions with 10 that season.

Now, we will have to wait and see if Law is able to earn his spot in Canton. It is certainly a strong class, but Law was one of the best cornerbacks in his generation.

More from Musket Fire

This article originally appeared on