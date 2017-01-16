New England Patriots Will Face Steelers in AFC Championship Game

Next Sunday, the New England Patriots will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.

After some boring playoff games, Sunday did not disappoint in the NFL Playoffs. Even though the New England Patriots were likely focused on the AFC, the NFC Divisional game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys turned into a classic.

A great effort by Aaron Rodgers and a few really clutch kicks by Mason Crosby helped the Packers defeat the Cowboys. While it was going to be hard to top that game, the Steelers and Chiefs played a very entertaining game as well.

The Patriots were extremely interested in the outcome of that game, as they knew they would be facing the winner in the AFC Championship Game. Even though it wasn’t as high-scoring as the Green Bay/Dallas game, it had its own entertaining moments.

After scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs needed a two-point conversion to tie the game. Alex Smith and the offense was able to do so, but it was called back because of a holding on their left tackle. As expected, the Chiefs were unable to get the two-point conversion from the 12-yard line, and the Steelers went on to advance.

The Steelers’ win sets up an extremely entertaining AFC Championship Game for next Sunday. With one of the best offenses in the league, the Steelers will present a challenge to the Patriots. In the win against the Chiefs, the Steelers’ defense also played fairly well, continuing a trend that we have seen in the second half of the season.

Even though the Patriots are favored, it should be a great game on Sunday. The Steelers and the Patriots have both been very successful in the last decade. Now, they will battle for a spot in Super Bowl 51.

