New Era Pinstripe Bowl Live Stream: Watch Pittsburgh vs Northwestern Online

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Northwestern Wildcats face off in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in The Bronx on December 28. Here is how you can watch online.

The Pittsburgh Panthers rank 22nd in the current AP Poll with an 8-4 record this season. They enter their final game against Northwestern on a three-game winning streak. The Panthers rank 11th in the FBS in scoring offense this season, scoring 42.3 points per game. In their final game against Syracuse, the Panthers put up 76 points in a 76-61 victory.

Running back James Conner has rushed for 1,060 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns this season. Conner is third in the ACC in rushing yards and fifth in rushing touchdowns. It’s been a great return for him this season after battling cancer. He looks to finish the season on a high note with a victory for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Northwestern Wildcats enter the Pinstripe Bowl with a 6-6 record. The Wildcats won their final game of the regular season over Illinois 42-21 to qualify for bowl eligibility. They won two of their last five games this season. It was a tough year for Northwestern after finish 10-3 a season ago.

The Wildcats offense ranks 92nd in the FBS in scoring offense this season, scoring 25.6 points per game. However, the defense allows 22.1 points per game, which ranks 24th in the FBS. The Northwestern defense has answered the call this season when the team has needed a win. They forced eight turnovers in their final two wins.

Here is all the live stream information.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 28

Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: The Bronx, NY

Venue: New Yankee Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Matchup to Watch for: Pittsburgh Running back James Conner is averaging 88.3 rushing yards and 1.3 touchdowns per game. When the Panthers upset the Clemson Tigers, Conner ran for 132 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 43-42 victory. Look for Pittsburgh to feed him early and often in his final game as their starting running back.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 42 – Northwestern 38

