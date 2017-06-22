New Ford Bronco revealed?

Dwayne Johnson has a new monster-fighting truck.

The action-movie star posted an image to Instagram from the set of next year’s film “Rampage” that shows him and co-star Naomi Harris along with the 2004 Ford Bronco concept.

The silver SUV is illegally parked in a handicap spot, but since the movie is based on a classic videogame about a trio of city-destroying monsters, they can probably get a pass for the infraction.

Johnson also appears in an ongoing ad campaign for Ford Service.

The Bronco Concept made the auto show rounds after its reveal, but a production version never materialized. However, Ford is bringing back the Bronco name on an all-new SUV in 2020.

So is this a sneak peek at the styling of the resurrected truck?

FORD CONFIRMS RETURN OF RANGER PICKUP AND BRONCO SUV

If you were hoping the answer was “yes,” sorry. A Ford spokeswoman tells Fox News “it does not represent the future Bronco beyond sharing the iconic Bronco name.”

A name it surely hopes you remember come 2020.

BIG CHANGES AND A BRONCO COMING TO FORD TRUCKS: