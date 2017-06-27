New Hampshire woman mauled in face by rabid bobcat

A New Hampshire woman was mauled by a rabid bobcat on Sunday and suffered minor injuries.

Elsie Dabrowski, 80, was gardening at her Sunapee residence and putting her chickens away for the day when the bobcat approached and lunged at her, according to Fox 25 Boston.

“I kept hitting him with a sickle, and it didn’t seem to do anything,” Dabrowski told Fox 25 Boston.

Dabowski suffered cuts to her face, arm, back and wrist.

Five dogs on Dabrowski’s property pursued the bobcat and were able to chase it under a foyer on the residence. Dabrowski’s son, Gene, a director in Sullivan County for the New Hampshire Trappers Association heard the commotion and ran outside with a shotgun.

“The cat darted under a building before I was able to get a good shot, but once I moved the dogs out of the way, I was able to blast him,” Gene Dabrowski told NH1.

Dabrowski said the dead cat had porcupine needles on its chin which is a sign that the animal may have rabies.

“It’s like humans knowing not to drive off the road. The consequences are clear,” Gene Dabrowski said. “Animals usually do not attack porcupines because they know the results will not be good.”

“It wouldn’t have attacked if it was well,” Dabrowski said.

She said she went to the Fish and Game on Monday to receive a rabies shot as a precaution. Wildlife officials confirmed later that the cat was indeed rabid.

Dabrowski said she received 50-60 stitches and has returned home.

“I feel great! Other than I hurt in certain places,” she said.