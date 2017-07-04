New Jersey budget: Deal reached to end impasse, state Democrats say

New Jersey Democrats announced late Monday they have a budget deal to end the state’s government shutdown.

The deal calls for $34.7 billion budget that includes more than $300 million in Democratic spending priorities and is part of an agreement to overhaul the state’s largest health insurer – Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield legislation calls for annual audits of the nonprofit’s reserve level, sets a range for their reserves and requires excess to be spent on policyholders.

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney said Republican Gov. Chris Christie has agreed to the deal. Christie is expected to hold a news conference later Monday.

Christie shut down the government at midnight Friday after state lawmakers failed to send him a budget. As a result, state parks and beaches, as well as nonessential state offices have been closed, and more than 30,000 state workers were furloughed Monday.

Lawmakers spent Monday with the CEO of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, according to NJ Advance Media, reportedly discussing a “possible compromise” to the core issue that has created the stalemate between Republican lawmakers and the Democrat-controlled Legislature.

Sweeney and Christie originally agreed on legislation to overhaul Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. But Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto opposed the plan, saying that legislation could lead to rate hikes on the insurer’s 3.8 million subscribers and that the measure is separate from the budget.

Christie came under fire Sunday after being photographed on a state beach which was closed to the public due to the shutdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.