New Jersey Budget Stalemate Resolved In Time For July 4: Report

New Jersey has reportedly made a state budget deal that will end the three-day-old government shutdown in time to reopen state parks and beaches for the Fourth of July, NJ Advance Media reported late Monday. Gov. Chris Christie is expected to approve the compromise bill after a late-night vote, NJ.com said. The resolution would also allow thousands of state government workers to return to their jobs. On Sunday, Christie was photographed sunbathing with his family on a beach closed to the public due to the shutdown, causing a furor.

