New Jersey girl, 11, electrocuted while swimming

An 11-year-old girl in New Jersey was electrocuted while swimming in a lagoon on Saturday, and police are investigating how it could have happened.

Two adults reportedly were watching Kayla Matos and her friends swimming and using an inflatable raft. Two of the girls touched the rail to a metal boat lift that sent an electric current through their equipment, which caused the fatal injury, WCBS reported.

NEW JERSEY STUDENT FOUND DEAD 7 DAYS AFTER ENTERING DORM

Toms River police and EMS arrived and continued CPR, used a defibrillator and rushed the girl to Community Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the Daily News reported.

Police said the other two girls were evaluated and not injured.

TODDLER ELECTROCUTED AT KANSAS CARNIVAL

Some neighbors aren’t surprised and are guessing what may have caused the incident. “A lot of wires are hanging since (Superstorm) Sandy,” Annemarie Brooksbank, a neighbor, said, “and some people don’t think about what they need to repair.”

A GoFundMe page was created in Matos’ honor and has raised over $3,000 of its $10,000 goal.

The incident is still under investigation by Toms River Police Department, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department.