New Jersey police detective fathers child with 15-year-old, is charged with sexual assault of minor

The police officer received multiple honors for his work.

His numerous gun and drug arrests at one point earned him “Officer of the Week” in the Camden County Police Department.

But he also fathered a child with a 15-year-old girl, and now Camden County Police Department Det. Rafael Martinez Jr. is facing charges for sexually assaulting a minor, according to the county prosecutor.

Martinez, 32, reportedly admitted to being the father of the baby. The 15-year-old girl, identified only as E.L., told authorities that she and Martinez had a sexual relationship from September 2016 to August 2017, according to New Jersey newspapers.

The police officer was suspended after he was arrested on Sept. 12. He earns almost $66,000 a year, according to the Courier Post.

Martinez signed the baby’s birth certificate when the child was born in mid-August, the Courier Post said. An affidavit that is part of the criminal complaint against Martinez said the teenager told authorities that the police officer was “the father of her child and that they had sex on multiple occasions at his home.”

A court-ordered DNA test confirmed Martinez as the father, reports added.