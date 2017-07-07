New Jersey Transit train derails at Penn Station

At least one car of a New Jersey Transit train derailed at Penn Station in Manhattan at about 8:55 p.m. Thursday.

About 100 people were on board the train. The FDNY said no one was seriously hurt.

New Jersey Transit rail service is suspended in and out of Penn Station. The PATH train system is cross-honoring NJ Transit passes and tickets at 33rd Street, Hoboken, and Newark.

Penn Station is the nation’s busiest train station.

Problems have plagued the station and the related infrastructure in an around Manhattan along the Northeast Corridor. The incidents have included power outages, signal problems, and derailments.

Amtrak, which owns the tracks, has promised to begin a major overhaul of the tracks and the switches. That will require shutting down several tracks at the station, creating what Gov. Andrew Cuomo dubbed the “summer of hell” for railroad commuters.

Read more from FOX 5 New York.