New LA Coliseum video boards show awesome time lapse

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is billed as ‘The Greatest Stadium in the World.’

As the site of the historic 1932 and 1984 Olympics, plus the first-ever Super Bowl in 1967 and hundreds of other historic events, the Coliseum recently got an upgrade to their video board systems.

Put in by Daktronics, the new boards will be ready for USC and Los Angeles Rams football this fall.

Give it a watch below, it’s worth 30 seconds!