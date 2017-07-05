New laws in Maryland take effect

As a new fiscal year begins, that means states have new laws getting enacted. In Maryland a few new laws that took effect July 1 include:

Maryland’s minimum wage increased from $8.75 to $9.25, as part of a series of step-wage increases approved in 2014 that are spaced out over several years.

There are new tax breaks for retired law enforcement, fire, rescue or emergency services personnel who are over 55. The first $15,000 of their retirement income is now exempt from state taxes.

Breweries will be able to sell up to 2,000 barrels of beer annually, up from 500 barrels. According to WRDE, the law change was made to ease regulations for a new Guinness brewery in the former Seagram’s bottling plant in Baltimore County.