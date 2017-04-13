New Lodging Tax Bill Proposed In DE

Two Delaware legislators, including Milford’s Senator Gary Simpson, are introducing legislation that could bring Delaware additional revenue each year. House Bill 130 would apply Delaware’s eight percent Public Accommodations or Lodging Tax to short-term vacation rental units of 120 days or less, including campgrounds and bed and breakfasts. The lodging tax is already placed on hotel and motel rentals. This bill could bring in about $8-11 million every year. Five percent of the eight percent would go to the General Fund, one percent to beach preservation programs, one percent to create convention and visitors centers in each county, and one percent to the Delaware Tourism Office.