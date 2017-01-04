New method to check sperm

When couples are trying to grow their families, many women feel pressured to modify their diet and lifestyle to increase their chances of getting pregnant. But according to the National Institutes of Health, about one-third of all infertility cases stem from male reproductive issues, which suggests men, too, must carry the burden of trying to conceive.

To help aspiring dads do their part, a new device and smartphone app called the Trak Male Fertility Testing has hit the market. Trak Fertility allows men to collect, count and track their sperm from the privacy of their own homes. The device uses centrifugal force to isolate and quantify the sperm cells, and the indicator specifies whether men have a low, moderate or optimal sperm count.

As with other fitness trackers, men can enter this information into an app and track their counts over time. The app also allows users to log information about their lifestyle— such as diet, exercise and stress levels, all of which can affect sperm counts. The idea of the device is that under doctors’ supervision, users may use this insight to change their lifestyles and strive toward achieving an optimal sperm count.

