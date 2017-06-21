New name, new cars, new winner for Azerbaijan

It’s less clear cut at Mercedes, where Hamilton and new teammate Valtteri Bottas have been more evenly matched, and where the car’s form has been inconsistent, with the team often struggling to optimize tire usage.

Lewis won in China and Spain, but had disappointing weekends in Russia, where he was fourth, and Monaco, where he recovered to seventh after a poor qualifying session. He then bounced back in Canada, where there were signs that the tire issue has been addressed.

Hamilton had a terrible time in Baku last year, struggling with his brakes on Saturday and starting 10th after clipping the wall in qualifying. Despite some frustration with engine issues, he salvaged fifth in the race.

Bottas has had some ups and downs in 2016, but he logged a superb pole in Bahrain, won in some style in Russia, and also outperformed Hamilton in Monaco. A turbo failure in Spain cost him valuable points, however. Last year the Finn finished a distant sixth in Baku.

LAT Images