NEW NORTH KOREA TEST Pyongyang fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile Tuesday as part of a string of test-firings in recent months, South Korea’s military said. The missile was launched from a province near the border with China, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea from the vicinity of Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, at around 9:40 a.m.,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The launch was immediately reported to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, according to the statement.

CHINA WARNS RISING TENSIONS WITH NORTH KOREA COULD BE DISASTROUS

The test-firings in recent months come as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.

This new missile test comes more than a week after North Korea conducted a new rocket engine test, possibly for an ICBM.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the missile launch was a routine firing of a short-range missile or an attempt to perfect the country’s longer range missiles.

President Donald Trump tweeted a response to the missile launch, asking if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had “anything better to do with his life?”

“Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer,” Trump tweeted. “Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all”

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.