New OC Lieutenant Promoted

Ocean City has officially announced its next Lieutenant. With the departure of former Day Shift Commander Howard Whaley, Sergeant James “Art” Grady has been promoted to Lieutenant. Grady joined the Ocean City Police Department in 1994 as a seasonal officer and was hired full time in 1997. He leaves behind his post as the commander of the Evening South Shift, the unit responsible for patrolling the boardwalk during the most heavily populated times of the day. Corporal Frank Soscia will fill the vacant Sergeant position, and Officer Michael Kelly will now be the Corporal.