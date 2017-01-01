New Orleans Pelicans Waive Bench Forward Reggie Williams

Looking for another bigger move, the New Orleans Pelicans have waived forward Reggie Williams, less than a month after signing him.

Reggie Williams’ tenure on the New Orleans Pelicans did not last a full calendar month.

The Pelicans decided to release Reggie Williams today, in order to pursue free agent Donatas Motiejunas.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived guard/forward Reggie Williams. pic.twitter.com/rQMcTPT766 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 1, 2017

Reggie Williams got some action when he was first signed on December 10th. He found at least six minutes of playing time in five of the next six Pelicans contests. New Orleans needed a small forward that could shoot and play some defense, with Tyreke Evans and Dante Cunningham dealing with injuries at the time.

Reggie Williams showed what he can do in one of his five appearances for New Orleans. In the other four games, Williams combined for 2-12 shooting from the field, 1-5 shooting from deep, three steals and three rebounds. However, his one game did stand out.

In his second game donning the New Orleans jersey, he put up 17 points on 5-8 shooting and three rebounds against the Phoenix Suns. His 4-5 shooting from behind the arc was a big reason the Pelicans won a 120-119 game on the road.

Other than that game, however, there was little excitement out of Reggie Williams in 2016 for New Orleans. After playing in five Pelicans’ contests, he sat the bench for every game until his release today.

At the end of the day, Williams’ game has limits and he never shined in New Orleans. He did not bring much more to the equation on defense or the transition game either.

This is Williams’ fifth different team in six seasons. Reggie gave it all he could in his time on the Pelicans. Still, he quickly fell out of the rotation and the Pels’ plans, once the injury bug passed.

Reggie will likely hit the NBA D-League once again, waiting for another call-up back into the league. He has appeared in at least three NBA games per year, since his rookie year in 2009.

Unfortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans are not going to be the home Reggie Williams hopes to find. He showed why he’s a fringe NBA player at times, yet never got a rhythm to justify his spot on the team. His breakout game more than likely sealed a victory for the Pelicans. For that alone, New Orleans fans should be pleased with what Reggie Williams gave this team in his brief time.

