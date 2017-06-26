New Orleans police search for suspects in brutal beating of tourists in French Quarter

Police in New Orleans are searching for four suspects involved in a brutal beating of two tourists during a robbery Saturday night in the city’s famed French Quarter that left one victim critically wounded.

Surveillance video released by police late Sunday shows the victims attacked by four men who beat them, stole their wallets and cell phones, and then fled.

The violent attack took place on the 200 block of Bienville Street, one block from Canal Street, just before 9 p.m., according to police.

One of victims is seen being punched by one of the assailants from behind, which knocks him out cold. He is then seen lying motionless face-down on the sidewalk as blood begins to pool around his body and one suspect goes through his pockets.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

The other victim was tackled and robbed, but not knocked unconscious. The group of suspects then run away, as the conscious victim goes to help his motionless friend.

Several bystanders then arrive before the video ends.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison said Monday the two men from the Boston area were walking back to their hotel and “didn’t see it coming.”

Harrison described the assault as a “vicious attack” which was caught on multiple cameras in the area.

“We’re coming for you,” Harrison said to the suspects in the assault.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the victims was listed in critical condition and the other victim was listed in stable condition.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance video or has any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, according to FOX 8.

Read more from FOX 8.