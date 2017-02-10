New Orleans Saints: Drafting Guard Jordan Morgan Will Shore Up Protection

To say that Jordan Morgan has beat the odds is an understatement. In Fact, Morgan went from walking on at Kutztown University, to being one of the best guards going in the 2017 NFL Draft. Morgan’s journey to the NFL is an accomplishment in itself. The Saints could use his services.

So where is Kutztown? Kutztown is a small college in rural Pennsylvania. The Golden Bears play football at the Division II level in the eastern part of Pennsylvania. Presently, the school has only 9,000 students and Jordan Morgan was one of them. Incidentally, The whole journey started, because of a totally random meeting. Jordan’s two roommates were being recruited to go to Kutztown. Jordan recalls that meeting:

“I think if they never came that day, I probably wouldn’t be playing football in college. At that time, it wasn’t something I wanted to do for sure, but I knew it was something I liked. When I saw the opportunity, it seemed like an obvious decision to make. If they hadn’t come, that probably would have been it for me.”

First, Jordan got stronger and worked extremely hard with his coaches. He came into college weighing only 235 lbs. Ultimately, he would blossom into a 6-foot-3 and 320 lb. lineman. Moreover, football developed into his calling. Scouts started to show up occasionally then weekly.

Meanwhile, Jordan has put himself in the top 10 of all lineman out of over 300 players. Furthermore, he won the Gene Upshaw Award for Division II Lineman of the Year. The accolades are there. The next step will begin soon, as the invite to the NFL Combine just recently came in. This little snippet from his coach Jim Clement explains a lot about him.

“He’s a great kid. He’s a hard worker. He’s one of those guys who is going to lead by example. He goes about his business in a workmanlike manner, and he does a ton of work when no one is watching.”

Who Dat Dish had the pleasure to run him down after one of the practices at the Senior Bowl. Honestly, the interview topped all others that day. Morgan has a distinct sense of class that comes off right away. His parents were literally right by his side. As a matter fact, Jordan came off as a guy that seemed very comfortable at the Senior Bowl.

Dean Mullen: So Jordan how do you think today went?

Jordan Morgan: I felt good. I made a little bit of improvement each day. I feel like I can develop as a player.

DM: How did it feel to go against some of the best players in the country?

JM: It’s definitely a transition playing against the best guys in the country. I’m just trying to get better. I’m having a lot of fun right now.

DM: You know the Saints are looking for an offensive lineman. Did you get a chance to speak with them?

JM: Out here you have tons of conversations with different teams. Some more than others. I did have a chance to talk with just about all of the teams.

DM: Are you familiar with any of the lineman for the Saints?

JM: Yes, Jahri Evans was a player in my conference.

DM: Is there anything you’re looking forward to in the near future after the game?

JM: Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to play against these guys at the next level.

Of course, Jordan will get his chance. Remember that name Jordan Morgan. This is the one guy that the Saints could snatch in the mid to late rounds. However, they shouldn’t wait too long. Whatever team lands Jordan Morgan will be a better team for it. Hopefully, the Black and Gold will make sure he doesn’t go elsewhere. Jordan Morgan will outwork anyone to make his mark. He’s a coaches dream. The dream for him will soon become reality.

