New Orleans Saints: Playing for nothing but pride Saints edge Bucs 31-24

The Black and Gold already knew going into this contest that they had been eliminated from post-season contention. But they came out and played like it was a playoff game and showed Saints fans some promise for 2017.

But the story in this matchup was much maligned Saints free safety Jairus Byrd who had himself a day. When New Orleans brought in Byrd from Buffalo as a free agent in 2015 he was expected to duplicate the role now imprisoned former Who Dat Darren Sharper had played in the Saints’ Super Bowl run, a ball hawking, center field playing turnover machine. To this point that hasn’t happened.

Byrd has been playing solidly though in the second half of this season. Black and Gold defensive coordinator Dennis Allen seems to have changed the scheme with Byrd. He’s gone from the deep center field to playing more of a hybrid linebacker/safety position closer to the line of scrimmage and he’s filled the bill admirably there.

But Christmas came early for the Saints facing the potentially playoff bound Buccaneers as Byrd had two picks on Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston. One was a gift pick on a horrible deep pass from Winston that Byrd fielded like a punt. But the other was the type of play Who Dat faithful have been waiting for since number 31 arrived.

He also had three tackles, one for a loss, and three assists. Whether he’s turned a corner, is finally shaking off old injuries, just being schemed better Byrd is finally coming on for the Black and Gold and it’s great to see.

Cam Jordan and rookie Sheldon Rankins both had sacks.

Kicker Wil Lutz was a perfect 3 for 3 and has seemed to put his early season jitters behind him also looking great on kickoffs with one squib kick stranding the Bucs at their own 4 yard line.

You wouldn’t know from the way the Saints played this Saturday that their season was ending next Sunday against the Falcons.

The defense wasn’t perfect. Jameis Winston was still 23 of 35 for 277 yards and 2 TDs and stud wideout Mike Evans was 7 for 97 with a TD. The Saints D also allowed Tampa Bay to go 7 of 12 on third downs. But the Bucs were kept out of the end zone when needed and that allowed the good guys to come out on top.

The Falcons showed today why they’re where they are this season with a dominant performance on the road in Carolina topping the Panthers 33-16 and it’s likely they’ll be too much for the Saints on New Year’s Day in Atlanta sending New Orleans to yet another 7-9 finish for the third season in a row.

But the home team in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Christmas Eve played with passion and finish and that’s something that will warm many a Who Dat heart heading into the cold months of the NFL offseason.

More from Who Dat Dish

This article originally appeared on