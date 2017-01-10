New P&Z Director

For the first time since the mid-1980’s, Sussex County Planning and Zoning will get a fresh face as its leader. After the retirement of Lawrence Lank last week, Janelle Cornwell stepped into her new role as Planning and Zoning Director. Cornwall will oversee land use in unincorporated parts of Sussex County and work on subdivisions, conditional use and variance processes. Cornwall came to Sussex County in 2015 from Kent County to be the planning manager. She has 15 years of experience on various planning and zoning teams.