Ravens fans have another way to connect with their favorite squad.

The team rolled out an update to its popular mobile sticker app, which is produced by Swyft Media. The update (for iOS and Android) includes several Ravens-themed Valentine’s Day stickers ahead of the holiday next week.

Fans can download the app here, or they can find the stickers under the “Flock” page on the Ravens mobile app.

“We know that our fans stay connected to our team 365 days a year. With today’s widespread use of mobile and social messaging platforms, we wanted to give Ravens Flock members a way to express their emotions while also showing off their team pride,” Ravens Director of Digital Media Dave Lang said.

“The Valentine’s Day and player packs are just the beginning. Fans can expect to see additional themed packs unveiled at special times throughout the year.”

In addition to the new Valentine’s pack, the app includes new individual stickers for players including Joe Flacco , Terrell Suggs , Justin Tucker , Jimmy Smith , Eric Weddle and more. The player sticker pack is available to purchase for $1.99 within the app.

The Ravens were the first team in the NFL to have custom digital sticker packs, which launched in September.