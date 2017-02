A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held next week for the launch of the new Renewable Energy Education Center at Delaware State University. This new center will help advance the work of increasing the state’s access to clean energy. Senator Tom Carper will join Delaware State and Delmarva Power staff for the celebration. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, February 13 outside of room 236 on the second floor of the Mishoe Science Center.