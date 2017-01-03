49.1 F
New UN chief has big goals but says he's 'no miracle maker'

UNITED NATIONS –  The new U.N. secretary-general says he’s “no miracle maker” but Antonio Guterres has big ambitions: He wants to shake up the global body and get all 193 member nations to come together to solve the “terrible problems” the world is facing.

Speaking on his first day at U.N. headquarters after taking the organization’s reins from Ban Ki-moon, Guterres said Tuesday that conflicts are multiplying and interlinked and have triggered “global terrorism.” He said there are also massive human rights violations and growing inequalities that spark revolt, anger and instability.

The former Portuguese prime minister and U.N. refugee chief said “only global solutions can address global problems, and the U.N. is the cornerstone of that multilateral approach.” But Guterres said this belief isn’t shared by many people around the world.

