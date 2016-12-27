A new video compilation released by FC Barcelona this week proves that Lionel Messi has always been gifted at the game of soccer.

Take a trip through the maturation of young Messi in this short video, which features a multitude of ankle breakers and perfectly-aimed shots. Though some of them didn’t go in at the start of the production, almost all of them did by the end. The raw ability was present from the very beginning.

In addition to his skill on the pitch, Messi always had fantastic hair, too.

