New WWE Elimination Chamber Structure Revealed (Photo)

How does the new WWE Elimination Chamber structure look before Sunday night’s event?

Over the past few weeks, the WWE commentary teams had subtly teased a new Elimination Chamber structure being used for this Sunday’s pay-per-view in Phoenix, AZ. There had previously been logistics issues with the old design of the chamber. They had been set to get rid of the Elimination Chamber PPV in 2015, but brought it back in May of that year. However, it has not been used since.

Well, there is a new Elimination Chamber structure being used for the show at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Fans at the event have been posting photos of the new look on Twitter, as seen below. It looks like WWE tested out lowering the chamber around the ring before people started filing in.

This isn’t a stark contrast from the old look, but it looks sleeker with its design. This may have been done to fit with the updated venues around the country.

The Elimination Chamber will be used for the main event of the show. This will see John Cena defend the WWE Championship against Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, the Miz, AJ Styles, and Bray Wyatt. The winner will face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 in Orlando, FL. Orton won the 2017 Royal Rumble match to earn this opportunity. It should end up being one of the most important bouts of the show.

We’ll see if this new structure comes into play in any different way during the Elimination Chamber match. Even if it doesn’t, it present a new look to a 15 year old match. What do you think of the new look?

