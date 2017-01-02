New Year, New Power Rankings: Rockets in the Top Four

After going undefeated in the last week of 2016, the Rockets are undeniably elite. Nearly every pundit would agree that it isn’t a fluke anymore.

In a season where the Houston Rockets were expected to hover around .500, they’re on pace to win more than 60 games. Under Mike D’Antoni‘s leadership, the Rockets are a completely different team than the one that suited up last year. James Harden is back to being an MVP candidate and Houston is fun again.

It’s easy for me to be biased, but even national pundits argue that the Rockets are back to title contention. As we started 2017, many outlets released their first power rankings of the new year. In an unsurprising turn of events, nobody has Houston ranked lower than fourth.

All power rankings are just opinions, but perhaps no person’s NBA thoughts carry more weight than that of ESPN’s Marc Stein, who put the Rockets behind only last year’s Finals teams: