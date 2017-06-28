New York Apple Store gunfire triggers panic, video shows

New video released Tuesday showed the panic that ensued after a gunman opened fire at an Apple Store in a New York mall last November.

The gunman, identified as Tasheem Maeweather, opened fire at Crossgates Mall in Guilderland, northwest of Albany, on Nov. 12, 2016, the Times Union reported.

Surveillance video showed employees in red shirts and shoppers dashing under the seat and running toward the back of the store. Some people even got trampled.

CHICAGO EX-COP TAKES THE STAND IN LAQUAN MCDONALD CASE

Maeweather was found guilty in May of reckless endangerment. He was sentenced last Friday to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison.

He was also already serving nine years in prison for an unrelated drug charge. Maeweather will not begin serving his sentence for the Apple store shooting until he finishes that stint.