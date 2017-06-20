New York City construction workers seriously injured, trapped in crane accident

Two construction workers were seriously injured and a third remained trapped by a load of building materials that smashed through a Queens home Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The mishap took place at 31-25 28th Road in Long Island City around 3:40 p.m., when a crane operator accidentally dropped the bundle onto the building’s top floor, according to the FDNY.

The injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital after being rescued from the basement, where firefighters were working to free the workers’ colleague, FDNY spokesman Jim Long said.

