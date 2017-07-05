New York City cop fatally shot while sitting in patrol car

A New York cop was “assassinated” while sitting in her marked patrol car early Wednesday in what NYPD commissioner James O’Neill called an “unprovoked attack.”

Miosotis Familia, 48, died at a hospital early Wednesday, and her suspected shooter died during a separate confrontation with police, who encountered the man running a few blocks away. An uninvolved bystander was injured during that incident.

Officials said the attack happened in the Bronx just after 12:30 a.m. while Familia was sitting in her the vehicle with her partner. Her partner radioed for help while other officers spotted the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, and began chasing him.

Bonds drew his revolver on police before they began shooting, authorities said.

Officials were so far unaware of any connection between Bonds and Familia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.