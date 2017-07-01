Full match highlights between New York City FC and Minnesota United.

More Soccer Videos Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City SC | 2017 MLS Highlights New York City FC vs. Minnesota United FC | 2017 MLS Highlights Germany’s road to the Confederations Cup Final Chile’s road to the Confederations Cup Final Confederations Cup Final Preview: Who will prevail between Germany’s youngsters and Chile’s veterans? Mariano Trujillo: Osorio to blame for Mexico loss to Germany More Soccer Videos »