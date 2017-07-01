Full match highlights between New York City FC and Minnesota United.
More Soccer Videos
Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City SC | 2017 MLS Highlights
15 mins ago
New York City FC vs. Minnesota United FC | 2017 MLS Highlights
15 mins ago
Germany’s road to the Confederations Cup Final
5 hours ago
Chile’s road to the Confederations Cup Final
1 day ago
Confederations Cup Final Preview: Who will prevail between Germany’s youngsters and Chile’s veterans?
1 day ago
Mariano Trujillo: Osorio to blame for Mexico loss to Germany
1 day ago