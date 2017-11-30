New York City woman reportedly found dead in Jamaica

A model from New York City was reportedly found dead earlier this week in a small town on the island of Jamaica.

Desiree Gibbon, 26, from Queens, was in the Caribbean country looking for work when she was found dead on a road Sunday morning, the New York Daily News reported. Her throat was allegedly slashed.

Gibbon, who reportedly grew up modeling and competing in beauty pageants, was looking for work in Jamaica’s tourism industry, her aunt, Peggy Brunner, told the News. She said Gibbon’s father owns a hotel there.

The woman, who arrived to the island on a three month visa on Oct. 20, was identified when authorities took photos of her to resorts in the Montego Bay area to ask if they knew her, according to the Daily News. One of the hotels they stopped at was reportedly her father’s.

“It has to have been a complete stranger. Desiree had a heart of gold, everybody loved her,” Brunner said. “Everything hurts. It’s hard to breathe.”

“She lived life to the fullest,” Brunner said of Gibbon, adding that she had traveled to Brazil, where she taught English.

Gibbon’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help bring Gibbons’ body home from Jamaica. As of Tuesday night, the campaign has raised more than $17,000.