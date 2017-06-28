A New York police officer who helped save a girl who had fallen through ice six years ago attended her high school graduation Saturday.

When Sarah Thalhammer donned her cap and gown at North Babylon High School, Suffolk County Police officer Matthew DeMatteo was on to see her walk across the stage to receive her diploma.

In January 2011, DeMatteo responded to a call about a child who had fallen through ice in Long Island’s Great South Bay. Thalhammer, who was about 50 yards offshore and stuck in 4 feet of water, was pulled onto the ice by a neighbor’s dog, according to ABC7NY.

DeMatteo raced out to Thalhammer and was pulling her to safety when he fell through. The pair were eventually saved when rescuers threw them a rope.

Thalhammer’s family invited DeMatteo to her graduation because they “never forgot” what the officer did for her, the report said.