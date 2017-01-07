New York Giants bring good-luck charm to Green Bay

An unlikely good-luck charm will be with the New York Giants on Sunday when they face the Green Bay Packers (FOX, 4:40 p.m. ET) in an NFC wild-card Game.

A teddy bear will be in Wisconsin as the Giants look to duplicate the success they had on the the road in their 2007 and ’11 Super Bowl runs, Newsday.com reports.

“He’s coming with us,” said guard Justin Pugh, who was given custody of the bear after tackle James Brewer, who had taken the bear throughout the 2011 playoffs, wasn’t re-signed in 2015. “I asked the [offensive linemen]. I just wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page and does everyone want to take the bear? And everyone said, ‘Yeah, let’s do the bear.’ I asked Eli [Manning], and he was fine with it, too.”

The bear came to the team through an assistant video director whose wife asked him to get rid of it.

As for where the bear would be on the flight, center Weston Richburg told Brett Jones, who is entrusted with its care on the journey, exactly where it would be.

“It will be in the seat next to you,” he told Jones. “Buckled in.”