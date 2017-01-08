New York Giants: Five Keys To Defeating The Green Bay Packers

The New York Giants will play the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs. What must New York do to win?

The New York Giants have defeated the Green Bay Packers en route to each of the franchise’s past two Super Bowl championships. Eli Manning will have a chance to achieve a three-peat on Sunday, Jan. 8, when New York travels to Green Bay once again.

Though the Giants may have momentum on their side, defeating the Packers in a third consecutive playoff game will be no easy feat.

Green Bay enters the Wild Card Round at 10-6 overall with the NFC North Division Title and a current six-game winning streak on its resume. It defeated three playoff teams during that six-game stretch, including two that have already won in the Wild Card Round: Houston and Seattle.

With perennial MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers leading the charge, the Packers are as legitimate a threat to win the Super Bowl as any team in the NFL.

It’s also worth noting that New York and Green Bay met back in Week 5 of the 2016 NFL regular season. The Giants struggled to generate anything close to consistent offense during what became a 23-16 loss at Lambeau Field.

The question is: what must the Giants do to avenge that loss and extend the postseason winning streak over the Packers?

5. Establish The Run

During the Week 5 clash with the Green Bay Packers, the New York Giants failed to establish the run and paid a devastating price for it. The Giants ran the ball just 15 times and amassed 43 yards against a stout Packers front seven.

If New York is going to defeat Green Bay during the Wild Card Round, then it must be able to run the ball more effectively than it did in Week 5.

Paul Perkins achieved a great deal of momentum in Week 17 when he became the first Giants player to run for at least 100 yards this season. Rashad Jennings added a rushing touchdown in a well-timed breakout performance by the running backs.

In all, the Giants pounded away at the Washington Redskins’ defense and accumulated 161 yards and a score on 40 rushing attempts.

Encouraging as that may be, Green Bay is one of the Top 10 teams in the NFL at defending the run. It ranked No. 8 in rushing yards allowed and No .10 in rushing touchdowns allowed during the 2016 regular season.

If ever there were a time for Perkins and Jennings to step up, the Wild Card Round in Green Bay would be it.

4. Defend The Run

As previously noted, the New York Giants’ failed to establish the run against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. Perhaps even more frustrating than the offense’s shortcomings, however, was what the manner in which the defense struggled.

The Packers kept the defense on the field by consistently moving the chains via a run game that simply wouldn’t quit.

Green Bay ran for nine first downs and 147 yards in Week 5. Both Eddie Lacy and James Starks were active for that game, however, and both will miss the Wild Card Round rematch with the Giants due to injuries.

Nevertheless, New York cannot afford to take the Packers’ rushing attack lightly as it searches for ways to contain Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay’s run game has been weak in recent weeks, as one would expect it to be with the first and second-string players down. Ty Montgomery and Christine Michael are capable of busting out big plays, however, and that aspect cannot be overlooked.

Green Bay may not be able to run the ball with as much efficiency as it did in Week 5, but it’s as capable of executing a home run play as ever before.

3. Pass Protection

The New York Giants have reached the NFL Playoffs without the slightest form of consistency from the offensive line. Justin Pugh missed five games with a sprained MCL and the rest of the line suffered accordingly.

With Pugh back on the field, the Giants will need to right the wrongs done during the Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

When New York fell 23-16 at Green Bay in Week 5, the Giants’ offensive line was in disarray, As previously alluded to, it failed to create running lanes for the Giants to attack and exploit, but that’s secondary in importance.

The true issue with the Giants’ offensive line against the Packers was the glaring inability to protect quarterback Eli Manning.

Manning was sacked three times during Week 5, which resulted in a fumble and a generally erratic performance. The Packers registered four sacks overall and seven hits on the quarterback, which is a great way to lose any and every game.

Manning has work to do himself, but if the offensive line continues to struggle against the Packers, he’ll have no time to react one way or another.

2. Contain Aaron Rodgers

One could easily make the case that no quarterback in NFL history has been quite as dynamic as Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers superstar has an uncanny ability to turn nothing into something without a moment’s notice.

The New York Giants have a legitimately elite defense, but containing Rodgers is something that most teams can only hope to do.

Rodgers finished the 2016 NFL regular season with 4,428 passing yards on a completion rate of 65.7 percent. He threw 40 touchdowns to seven interceptions and ran for an additional 369 yards and four scores.

Over the past two weeks alone, Rodgers has accumulated 647 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 55 rushing yards, and one rushing score.

The Giants have two elite cornerbacks in Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. New York also has an outstanding safety duo with Landon Collins and Andrew Adams, and a well-rounded front seven.

The likes of Adams, Collins, Jenkins, Rodgers-Cromartie, Damon Harrison, Olivier Vernon, Leon Hall, and Eli Apple will need to be at their best.

1. Eli Manning

No matter what else happens during the Wild Card Round, the New York Giants will only go as far as Eli Manning allows them to. His ability or inability to take care of the ball, as well as his heroics during late-game situations, will be defining factors.

If Playoff Eli still exists, then the Giants will need every ounce of his greatness to show up to the battle in Green Bay.

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP. That alone lends credence to the belief that, regardless of how well he performs in other situations, Manning is a safe bet to show up when it matters most.

Matched up against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, that will need to prove more true than ever before.

When New York and Green Bay played in Week 5, Manning completed 18 of 35 pass attempts for 199 yards and a touchdown. The six points were achieved with the game essentially decided, however, and his overall level of play left plenty to desired.

Come Sunday, the Giants will be looking at Manning for a performance that further establishes why he’s a future Hall of Famer.

The New York Giants are just four wins away from a fifth Lombardi Trophy.

